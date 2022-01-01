A well-balanced Sativa dominant hybrid strain consisting of 60% Sativa genetics and 40% Indica genetics. The strain offers flowers high CBD with small amounts of THC. The balanced nature of Bubble Gum results in a comfortable feeling, consisting of a cerebral sensation that is augmented by a relaxing and gentle body effect. The Indica elements of this smoke induce a slight couch lock and are very calming. This strain can also help with sleep when used at the right time. The sativa aspects of the feeling derived from Bubble Gum invoke a feeling that is mildly uplifting, thought provoking and quite meditative.

