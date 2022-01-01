A well balanced sativa-dominant hybrid consisting of 60% Sativa genetics and 40% Indica genetics. This indoor version offers high levels of CBD with small amounts of THC. The balanced nature of BubbleGum results in a comfortable feeling, consisting of a cerebral sensation that is augmented by a relaxing and gentle body effect. The Indica elements of this smoke induce a very calming effect. This strain can assist with sleep when used at the right time. The sativa aspects of the feeling derived from Bubble Gum can invoke a feeling that is mildly uplifting, thought provoking and quite meditative.