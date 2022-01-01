About this product
This blend of premium CBD and CBG Kief is the perfect product for easily applied enhanced effects. Simply sprinkle some of the Kief atop flowers in a bowl or joint and enjoy. Made with Candyland CBD Kief and Lemon Cream Diesel CBG Kief, combining for over 48% Total Cannabinoids, this full spectrum product is sure to provide the relaxing, pain-relieving effects your mind & body desire.
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.