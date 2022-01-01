Medium to large sized buds are a neutral tan with green streaks, littered with white trichomes and dark orange hairs. The buds emit a mild pine scent with undertones of sweet cantaloupe and a hint of spice. The dense buds break down easy with little very stick/stem present. Once broken down the sweet-fruit smell is enhanced. Take a dry hit on the joint to taste ripe cantaloupe with mild hints of pine. Once lit, you'll realize why this strain is special. The THC Delta-9 within is just under the legal limit at .29% per gram on a dry-weight basis. Effects are immediate causing the mind to wonder how the flavor can be so sweet and delectable on the front end, yet have a hint of spice on the finish. A very mild throat grab makes the experience even more pleasurable. With an intriguing taste and potent effects, the Cantaloupe is certain to remain a staple in your head stash.