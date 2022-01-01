About this product
This beautiful, bright green, hybrid strain is a delight to smoke. The buds are medium sized frosty pieces of savory caramel sweetness. The buds have a caramel sweet smell and correlating taste. The smoke is light and pleasurable providing a caramel taste with hints of hazelnut. The Caramel OG (INDOOR) is exceptionally light on the throat, so take a deep pull and enjoy the dessert like flavors that will linger on your lips a while after smoking. A great strain to wind down after a long day, the effects will have your mind and body at ease. Except for your taste buds…they’ll be jumping for joy!
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.