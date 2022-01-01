About this product
Consists of CBD and CBG Distillate + Terpenes. An uplifting relief formula. Use a dab rod to place the sauce in a dab rig or spread the material atop flowers in a bowl, or inside a wrap. Use a Nectar Collector to enjoy the Dab Sauce straight from the container!
The Taste and Effects are both STRONG! A small amount goes a long way. Please enjoy carefully.
Available in 5 Gram Containers.
Available Flavors: BlueBerry Kush
*More Flavors Coming Soon!
Total CBD: 36.15%
Total CBG: 36.98%
Total THC (Δ-9): .13%
Total Cannabinoids per gram: 73.14%or 731mg per gram!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.