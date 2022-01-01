Consists of CBD and CBG Distillate + Terpenes. An uplifting relief formula. Use a dab rod to place the sauce in a dab rig or spread the material atop flowers in a bowl, or inside a wrap. Use a Nectar Collector to enjoy the Dab Sauce straight from the container!



The Taste and Effects are both STRONG! A small amount goes a long way. Please enjoy carefully.



Available in 5 Gram Containers.



Available Flavors: BlueBerry Kush

*More Flavors Coming Soon!



Total CBD: 36.15%

Total CBG: 36.98%

Total THC (Δ-9): .13%

Total Cannabinoids per gram: 73.14%or 731mg per gram!