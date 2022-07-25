Consists of CBD and THC Delta-8 Distillate + CBG Isolate + Terpenes. The Trifecta Sauce provides a Euphoric feeling. Use a dab rod to place the sauce in a dab rig or spread the dab sauce atop flowers in a bowl, or inside a wrap. Use a Nectar Collector to enjoy Liquid straight from the container!



The Taste and Effects are both STRONG! A small amount goes a long way. Please enjoy carefully.



Available in 5 Gram units



Total CBD: 26.76%



Total CBG: 21.50%



Total THC (Δ8): 33.09%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: ﻿81.35% (813mg/Gram)