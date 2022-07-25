Consists of CBD and THC Delta-8 Distillate + CBG Isolate + Terpenes. The Trifecta Sauce provides a Euphoric feeling. Use a dab rod to place the sauce in a dab rig or spread the dab sauce atop flowers in a bowl, or inside a wrap. Use a Nectar Collector to enjoy Liquid straight from the container!
The Taste and Effects are both STRONG! A small amount goes a long way. Please enjoy carefully.
Available in 5 Gram units
Total CBD: 26.76%
Total CBG: 21.50%
Total THC (Δ8): 33.09%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 81.35% (813mg/Gram)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.