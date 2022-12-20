**UNFORTUNATELY, DUE TO THE USPS VAPE BAN, THIS ITEM CANNOT BE SHIPPED DIRECTLY TO RETAIL CUSTOMERS AT THIS TIME**



Black Tie's CBD+CBN Vape Cartridges contain our premium, Co2 extracted Liquid CBD Distillates in combination with CBN Isolate. Flavored with cannabis-derived Terpenes the CBD/CBN cartridge is ideal for relaxing at the end of the day. Available in 3 great flavors!



Available Sizes: .5mL



Available Flavors:



Cantaloupe Haze - Sativa derived terpenes



Gorilla Glue #4 - Hybrid derived terpenes



Watermelon OG - Indica derived terpenes



Total CBD: 49.195%



Total CBN: 21.96%



Total THC (Δ-9): .256%



Total Cannabinoids per gram: 72.64%or 724mg per gram!



**PROUDLY CARRYING CCELL JUPITER CARTRIDGES & CCELL RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES**



The CCELL Cartridge Will Work With Any 510 Thread Battery but Is Engineered to Pair and Function Best With the CCELL™ Battery.



Polycarbonate

Clear Round Mouthpiece



