About this product
This full-melt dab wax provides the ability to micro-dose CBD in a quick and entertaining way. Can be used atop flowers, in wax pens, dab rigs, and more. Made from Isolate, Distillate, and Flavored with strain-derived cannabis terpenes, the Dab Wax Carries a scent that's pleasantly loud & A smooth Taste. Providing light smoke that smooths the palate though the item contains 80+% CBD.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.