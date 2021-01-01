About this product
Made to be enjoyed whole or portioned as needed, each Squib is scored around the edge at even intervals, creating ten triangular pieces with equal doses. Refer to the instructions on the back of the package to determine what portion is right for you. Nutrition Facts :Serv. Size: 1/10 chew (1.7g), Servings: 10, Amount Per Serving: Calories 5 Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 0mg (0% DV), Total Carb 1.3g (0.5% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 1g, Protein 0.1g, Percent Daily Values (DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Ingredients: Corn Syrup, sugar, gelatin, citric acid, sorbitol, natural and artificial flavors, vegetable oil, carnauba wax, decarboxylated food grade hydrocarbon extract, coconut oil Blue Raspberry FD&C yellow #6 Cherry FD&C red #40 Grape FD&C red #40, FD&C blue #1 Grapefruit FD&C red #40 Green Apple FD&C yellow #5, FD&C blue #1 Mango FD&C yellow #5 Orange FD&C yellow #6 Strawberry FD&C red #40 Watermelon FD&C red #40.
Crafted with full-spectrum hemp oil for maximum effectiveness, CBD SQUIBS are available in: Blue Rasperry, Cherry, Concord Grape, Green Apple, & Pineapple!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.