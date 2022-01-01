About this product
CBD / THC Δ8 Dab Sauce- Consists of CBD and THC Delta-8 Distillate + Terpenes. A relaxing formula that sure to help you chill. Use a dab rod to place the sauce in a dab rig or spread the material atop flowers in a bowl, or inside a wrap. Use a Nectar Collector to enjoy the Dab Sauce straight from the container!
The Taste and Effects are both STRONG! A small amount goes a long way. Please enjoy carefully.
Available in 5 gram and 10 gram quantities.
Total CBD: 13.45%
Total THC (Δ8): 69.01%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 800 mg/Gram or 80%
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.