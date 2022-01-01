CBD / THC Δ8 Dab Sauce- Consists of CBD and THC Delta-8 Distillate + Terpenes. A relaxing formula that sure to help you chill. Use a dab rod to place the sauce in a dab rig or spread the material atop flowers in a bowl, or inside a wrap. Use a Nectar Collector to enjoy the Dab Sauce straight from the container!



The Taste and Effects are both STRONG! A small amount goes a long way. Please enjoy carefully.



Available in 5 gram and 10 gram quantities.



Total CBD: 13.45%

Total THC (Δ8): 69.01%

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 800 mg/Gram or 80%