Consists of CBD and THC Delta-8 Distillate + Terpenes. A relaxing formula that sure to help you chill. Use a dab rod to place the sauce in a dab rig or spread the material atop flowers in a bowl, or inside a wrap. Use a Nectar Collector to enjoy the Dab Sauce straight from the container!



The Taste and Effects are both STRONG! A small amount goes a long way. Please enjoy carefully.



Available in 5 Gram and 10 Gram quantities.



Total CBD - 13.45%



Total THC (Δ8) - 69.01%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 800 mg/Gram or 80%