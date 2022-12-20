**UNFORTUNATELY, DUE TO THE USPS VAPE BAN, THIS ITEM CANNOT BE SHIPPED DIRECTLY TO RETAIL CUSTOMERS AT THIS TIME**



Black Tie CBD vape cartridges contain 100% Liquid CBD Distillate. When you have a great product, there's no need to include additives. This premium vape oil is viscous enough to burn yet thick enough to last you a while. The unflavored taste is mild & pleasant like Green Tea with a hint of honey. Flavored options available.



Available Sizes: .5mL and 1mL



Available Options: With or Without Battery



Available Flavors;



Banana Kush (Strain Derived - Indica)

Grape Ape (Strain Derived - Indica)

Total CBD: 59.346%



Total THC: ND (non-detectable)



Total Cannabinoids per gram: 60.532% or 600mg per gram!!



**PROUDLY CARRYING CCELL JUPITER CARTRIDGES & CCELL RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES**



The CCELL Cartridge Will Work With Any 510 Thread Battery but Is Engineered to Pair and Function Best With the CCELL™ Battery.



Polycarbonate

Clear Round Mouthpiece

