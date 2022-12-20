About this product
**UNFORTUNATELY, DUE TO THE USPS VAPE BAN, THIS ITEM CANNOT BE SHIPPED DIRECTLY TO RETAIL CUSTOMERS AT THIS TIME**
Black Tie CBD vape cartridges contain 100% Liquid CBD Distillate. When you have a great product, there's no need to include additives. This premium vape oil is viscous enough to burn yet thick enough to last you a while. The unflavored taste is mild & pleasant like Green Tea with a hint of honey. Flavored options available.
Available Sizes: .5mL and 1mL
Available Options: With or Without Battery
Available Flavors;
Banana Kush (Strain Derived - Indica)
Grape Ape (Strain Derived - Indica)
Total CBD: 59.346%
Total THC: ND (non-detectable)
Total Cannabinoids per gram: 60.532% or 600mg per gram!!
**PROUDLY CARRYING CCELL JUPITER CARTRIDGES & CCELL RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES**
The CCELL Cartridge Will Work With Any 510 Thread Battery but Is Engineered to Pair and Function Best With the CCELL™ Battery.
Polycarbonate
Clear Round Mouthpiece
**UNFORTUNATELY, DUE TO THE USPS VAPE BAN, THIS ITEM CANNOT BE SHIPPED DIRECTLY TO RETAIL CUSTOMERS AT THIS TIME**
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.