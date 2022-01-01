About this product
Extracted from industrial hemp, then refined into a high-potency isolate. It has a beige color and a subtle earthy scent. The consistency is a fine powdered crystal. It is very important to store in a cool dark location as the material is pre-decarboxylated. CBDA will decarboxylate (convert) into CBD at temperatures above 89 degrees Fahrenheit. Ideal storage temp is between 50 and 73 degrees Fahrenheit.
*When formulating, do not get above 90 degrees Fahrenheit at any point
Sold in 1 Gram units
CBDa: 99.4%
CBD: 0.79%
CBDVA: 0.38%
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.