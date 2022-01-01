Extracted from industrial hemp, then refined into a high-potency isolate. It has a beige color and a subtle earthy scent. The consistency is a fine powdered crystal. It is very important to store in a cool dark location as the material is pre-decarboxylated. CBDA will decarboxylate (convert) into CBD at temperatures above 89 degrees Fahrenheit. Ideal storage temp is between 50 and 73 degrees Fahrenheit.



*When formulating, do not get above 90 degrees Fahrenheit at any point



Sold in 1 Gram units



CBDa: 99.4%

CBD: 0.79%

CBDVA: 0.38%