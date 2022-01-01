About this product
A potent, full-melt product that can be used in dab rigs or atop flowers, in a bowl or joint. CBG Crystalline is available in a variety of flavors and boasts over 2% Terpenes! The potency is as astonishing as the flavor. The Crystalline contains 87.71% Total CBG. This product looks somewhat like rock candy in large pieces, but it is not as hard as it appears. It's crystallized, yet easy to work with. Simply break a chunk off, or break it a little further to get a rock salt like consistency. A little goes a long way with this item.
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.