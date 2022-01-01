Black Tie Cannabigerol (CBG) Isolate is extracted from organically grown Oregon Hemp in a highly controlled environment. The CBG Isolate is refined and tested to ensure the highest quality possible. Our isolate test at 94%+ and is the perfect infusion base for any finished goods product.



The CBG Isolate comes in Crystalline (Powdered) form making it extremely easy to work with as an ingredient. It can be easily added to food, drink, atop flowers, & more!