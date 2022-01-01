About this product
Black Tie Cannabigerol (CBG) Isolate is extracted from organically grown Oregon Hemp in a highly controlled environment. The CBG Isolate is refined and tested to ensure the highest quality possible. Our isolate test at 94%+ and is the perfect infusion base for any finished goods product.
The CBG Isolate comes in Crystalline (Powdered) form making it extremely easy to work with as an ingredient. It can be easily added to food, drink, atop flowers, & more!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.