Consists of CBG Isolate and THC Delta-8 Distillate + Terpenes. This sauce formulation provides a relaxing yet focused effect. Use a dab rod to place the sauce in a dab rig or spread the dab sauce atop flowers in a bowl, or inside a wrap. Use a Nectar Collector to enjoy Liquid straight from the container!



The Taste and Effects are both STRONG! A small amount goes a long way. Please enjoy carefully.



Available in 5 & 10 Gram units



Total CBG: 23.53%

Total THC (Δ8): 68.84%

Total THC (Δ9): .21%

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 92.58% (925mg/Gram)



Choose from a Variety of Flavors including:

Blue Dream *Sativa (Strain Derived)

Birthday Cake *Hybrid (Strain Derived)

Cantaloupe Haze *Sativa (Strain Derived)

Gelato Cake *Indica (Strain Derived)

Gorilla Glue #4 *Indica (Strain Derived)

Headband *Sativa (Strain Derived)

RuntZ *Hybrid (Strain Derived)

Watermelon OG *Indica (Strain Derived)