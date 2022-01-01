About this product
With 99.84% Total Cannabinoids, this item is potent and delicious! Easily applied to dab rigs, pens, or atop flowers in a bong or joint. This item is versatile and playable making it a smoker's delight. Flavored with strain derived terpenes, this product has a beautiful smell that literally leaps out of the container. The taste is bold and flavorful, yet very smooth.
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.