**DUE TO THE USPS VAPE BAN, THIS ITEM CANNOT BE SHIPPED DIRECTLY TO RETAIL CUSTOMERS AT THIS TIME**
Black Tie's CBG + THC Delta-8 Vape Cartridges contain our premium THC Delta-8 in combination with CBG Isolate. Flavored with cannabis-derived Terpenes the CBG / THC Delta-8 cartridge provides a euphoric, up-lifting effect that is ideal for early morning / day-time use. Available in 3 great flavors!
Available Sizes: .5mL
Available Flavors:
Cantaloupe Haze - Sativa derived terpenes
Gelato Cake - Indica derive terpenes
Gorilla Glue #4 - Hybrid derived terpenes
RuntZ - Hybrid derived terpenes
Watermelon OG - Indica derived terpenes
Total CBG: 23.53%
Total THC (Δ-8): 68.84%
Total THC (Δ-9): .21%
Total Cannabinoids per gram: 92.58% or 925mg per gram!
**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here**
**PROUDLY CARRYING CCELL JUPITER CARTRIDGES & CCELL RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES**
The CCELL Cartridge Will Work With Any 510 Thread Battery but Is Engineered to Pair and Function Best With the CCELL™ Battery.
Polycarbonate
Clear Round Mouthpiece
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.