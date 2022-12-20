**DUE TO THE USPS VAPE BAN, THIS ITEM CANNOT BE SHIPPED DIRECTLY TO RETAIL CUSTOMERS AT THIS TIME**



Black Tie's CBG + THC Delta-8 Vape Cartridges contain our premium THC Delta-8 in combination with CBG Isolate. Flavored with cannabis-derived Terpenes the CBG / THC Delta-8 cartridge provides a euphoric, up-lifting effect that is ideal for early morning / day-time use. Available in 3 great flavors!



Available Sizes: .5mL



Available Flavors:



Cantaloupe Haze - Sativa derived terpenes



Gelato Cake - Indica derive terpenes



Gorilla Glue #4 - Hybrid derived terpenes



RuntZ - Hybrid derived terpenes



Watermelon OG - Indica derived terpenes



Total CBG: 23.53%



Total THC (Δ-8): 68.84%



Total THC (Δ-9): .21%



Total Cannabinoids per gram: 92.58% or 925mg per gram!



**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here**



**PROUDLY CARRYING CCELL JUPITER CARTRIDGES & CCELL RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES**



The CCELL Cartridge Will Work With Any 510 Thread Battery but Is Engineered to Pair and Function Best With the CCELL™ Battery.



Polycarbonate

Clear Round Mouthpiece



