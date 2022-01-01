Consists of CBN Isolate and THC Delta-8 Distillate + Terpenes. This sauce formulation provides a sedating effect that is ideal for sleep. Use a dab rod to place the sauce in a dab rig or spread the dab sauce atop flowers in a bowl, or inside a wrap. Use a Nectar Collector to enjoy Liquid straight from the container!



The Taste and Effects are both STRONG! A small amount goes a long way. Please enjoy carefully.



Available in 5 gram units



Total CBN: 22.75%

Total THC (Δ8): 68.75%

Total THC (Δ9): .28%

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 91.78% (917mg/Gram)



Choose from a Variety of Flavors including:

Cantaloupe Haze *Sativa (Strain Derived)

Gorilla Glue #4 *Indica (Strain Derived)

Watermelon OG *Indica (Strain Derived)