Consists of CBN Isolate and THC Delta-8 Distillate + Terpenes. This sauce formulation provides a sedating effect that is ideal for sleep. Use a dab rod to place the sauce in a dab rig or spread the dab sauce atop flowers in a bowl, or inside a wrap. Use a Nectar Collector to enjoy Liquid straight from the container!
The Taste and Effects are both STRONG! A small amount goes a long way. Please enjoy carefully.
Available in 5 gram units
Total CBN: 22.75%
Total THC (Δ8): 68.75%
Total THC (Δ9): .28%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 91.78% (917mg/Gram)
Choose from a Variety of Flavors including:
Cantaloupe Haze *Sativa (Strain Derived)
Gorilla Glue #4 *Indica (Strain Derived)
Watermelon OG *Indica (Strain Derived)
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.