**DUE TO THE USPS VAPE BAN, THIS ITEM CANNOT BE SHIPPED DIRECTLY TO RETAIL CUSTOMERS AT THIS TIME**
Black Tie's CBN + THC Delta-8 Vape Cartridges contain our premium THC Delta-8 in combination with CBN Isolate. Flavored with cannabis-derived Terpenes the CBN / THC Delta-8 cartridge provides a heavy relaxation effect that is ideal for evening use. Recommended just before bed. Available in 3 great flavors!
Available Sizes: .5mL
Available Flavors:
Cantaloupe Haze - Sativa derived terpenes
Gorilla Glue #4 - Hybrid derived terpenes
Watermelon OG - Indica derived terpenes
Total CBN: 22.75%
Total THC (Δ-8): 68.75%
Total THC (Δ-9): .28%
Total Cannabinoids per gram: 91.78% or 917mg per gram!
**PROUDLY CARRYING CCELL JUPITER CARTRIDGES & CCELL RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES**
The CCELL Cartridge Will Work With Any 510 Thread Battery but Is Engineered to Pair and Function Best With the CCELL™ Battery.
Polycarbonate
Clear Round Mouthpiece
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.