**UNFORTUNATELY, DUE TO THE USPS VAPE BAN, THIS ITEM CANNOT BE SHIPPED DIRECTLY TO RETAIL CUSTOMERS AT THIS TIME**



High Performance Vape Battery. The Palm vaporizer is automatically activated when you inhale for the quickest and easiest rips.



Key Features:



Activated by Inhaling

Compatible with Most Pre-Filled Bottom Airflow Tanks

2 Magnetic 510 Threading Pieces

Up to 200 Draws Per Charge

550 mAh Battery Capacity

Aluminum Build

Micro-USB Charging

Dimensions: 2.17" x 0.35" x 1.65"

Weight: 44g

