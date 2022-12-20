About this product
**UNFORTUNATELY, DUE TO THE USPS VAPE BAN, THIS ITEM CANNOT BE SHIPPED DIRECTLY TO RETAIL CUSTOMERS AT THIS TIME**
High Performance Vape Battery. The Palm vaporizer is automatically activated when you inhale for the quickest and easiest rips.
Key Features:
Activated by Inhaling
Compatible with Most Pre-Filled Bottom Airflow Tanks
2 Magnetic 510 Threading Pieces
Up to 200 Draws Per Charge
550 mAh Battery Capacity
Aluminum Build
Micro-USB Charging
Dimensions: 2.17" x 0.35" x 1.65"
Weight: 44g
**UNFORTUNATELY, DUE TO THE USPS VAPE BAN, THIS ITEM CANNOT BE SHIPPED DIRECTLY TO RETAIL CUSTOMERS AT THIS TIME**
High Performance Vape Battery. The Palm vaporizer is automatically activated when you inhale for the quickest and easiest rips.
Key Features:
Activated by Inhaling
Compatible with Most Pre-Filled Bottom Airflow Tanks
2 Magnetic 510 Threading Pieces
Up to 200 Draws Per Charge
550 mAh Battery Capacity
Aluminum Build
Micro-USB Charging
Dimensions: 2.17" x 0.35" x 1.65"
Weight: 44g
**UNFORTUNATELY, DUE TO THE USPS VAPE BAN, THIS ITEM CANNOT BE SHIPPED DIRECTLY TO RETAIL CUSTOMERS AT THIS TIME**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.