Cereal Milk is a unique hybrid strain that is a cross between two popular strains, Thin Mint Cookies and Snowman. These Cereal Milk buds are light green and heavily coated in milky white trichomes. These buds have a well compacted structure that is complimented by a satisfying moisture content. An aroma of sweet vanilla with hints of dough and a subtle earthiness is apparent as you smell the buds. As you break open the buds, you'll notice a sweet milky scent becomes prominent, with notes of sugary dough. When dry hitting the joint, smooth doughy flavors entice the palate. Once lit, the smoke is smooth and easy on the throat. The effects of Cereal Milk are said to be balanced, offering a relaxed yet energized state of mind that's perfect for any time of day.



Density: Medium - High



Primary Aromas: An aroma of sweet vanilla with hints of dough and a subtle earthiness is apparent as you smell the buds. As you break open the buds, you'll notice a sweet milky scent becomes prominent, with notes of sugary dough.



Taste Profile: When dry hitting the joint, smooth doughy flavors entice the palate. Once lit, the smoke is smooth and easy on the throat.



Preferred Time of Use: Daytime - Anytime



Phenotype: Hybrid



THC-A - 23.13%



THC (Delta 9) - 0.15%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 24.16%

Show more