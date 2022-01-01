This sativa-dominant, indoor grown hemp flower has characteristics that are surprisingly similar to the UK Cheese cannabis strain. The light green buds are glistening in trichomes, littered with bright orange hairs, and emitting a smell that is pungently dank. A tangy cheese scent with a hazy, semi-sweet yogurt undertone. The smoke has a velvet-like texture on the tongue and cheeks. It feels thick, but there is hardly any throat burn on the backend. The taste is semi-sweet and tangy at first then finishes with a savory sweetness. Mouthwatering flavor and uplifting effects make this a preferred strain for all day smoke.