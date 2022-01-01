About this product
The mystery of the Chem Dawg strain origin is a story in itself, so why not cross it with hemp? The medium-large buds are of ideal density and have bright and dark green hues. The look is slightly different from those of hybrid or pure Indica lineage with a mixture of green complimented by dark redish-orange hairs and an abundance of trichomes. The scent is a peppery, gassy aroma that is rich and potent similar to actual THC cannabis. Customers may experience a sharpening of the senses as this daytime strain becomes more productively cerebral and introspective in the right setting. Chem Dawg (pronounced "kim") has been described as a very social strain, great for conversation with friends while being relaxed without any couch lock. Its ability to amplify sensory experiences also makes it particularly good for creative endeavors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.