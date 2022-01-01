Black Tie Kush is the smoothest hemp Kush on the market. The medium light green buds are super dense and very sticky leaving your fingers coated in resinous glands after breaking them down for a joint. The Kush has a clean scent true to its name. The smell is loud and noticeable, but also pleasant w/ a smooth hint of vanilla on the end. A dry hit on the joint fills your mouth with a clean mouthwatering flavor. You can taste the love and dedication that was put forth in the production and cure of this strain. Providing consumers with a consistent body sensation and mental relief, Black Tie Kush is an ideal strain to unwind at the end of a long day. This strain is “classy” and utterly deserving of its household name – Black Tie Kush.