Bred from a Sativa-dominant strain that is a cross between the infamous Grand Daddy Purple strain (aka Grand Daddy Purps) and a Bay Area Platinum Cookies strain, then bred with industrial hemp.
The buds are medium to large in size and dense with a medium shade of green and hints of purple throughout. Its trichomes are plentiful making the bud look frosty like a sugar cookie. The terpene hairs are a dark orange and yellow giving the bud an interesting coloration.
Its effects lean towards it's Sativa properties making it a mentally stimulating strain with little body effects when smoked in smaller doses. The strain is great for social functions or creative activities - anything where your brain must be active and engaged.
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.