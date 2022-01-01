Bred from a Sativa-dominant strain that is a cross between the infamous Grand Daddy Purple strain (aka Grand Daddy Purps) and a Bay Area Platinum Cookies strain, then bred with industrial hemp.



The buds are medium to large in size and dense with a medium shade of green and hints of purple throughout. Its trichomes are plentiful making the bud look frosty like a sugar cookie. The terpene hairs are a dark orange and yellow giving the bud an interesting coloration.



Its effects lean towards it's Sativa properties making it a mentally stimulating strain with little body effects when smoked in smaller doses. The strain is great for social functions or creative activities - anything where your brain must be active and engaged.

