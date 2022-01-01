Cherry AK crossed with an undisclosed hemp strain, these light green buds are perfectly manicured, dense, and sticky. Looking remarkably similar to its cannabis cousin, this strain has a scent that will make you wonder whether it’s actually legal! A sweet Cherry scent is the first to hit the nostrils followed by a notable cannabis undertone and finishes with a hint of sweetness just like the last bite of a Cherry Pie. The smell and taste are robust, yet smooth. The taste lingers on the tongue for a bit, however there is little to no throat grab. A very pleasant smoking experience will lead to calming effects that can last for hours. You may also feel euphoria, creativity, and pain-relieving effects from combusting this beautiful hemp strain.