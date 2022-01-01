About this product
Cherry AK crossed with an undisclosed hemp strain, these light green buds are perfectly manicured, dense, and sticky. Looking remarkably similar to its cannabis cousin, this strain has a scent that will make you wonder whether it’s actually legal! A sweet Cherry scent is the first to hit the nostrils followed by a notable cannabis undertone and finishes with a hint of sweetness just like the last bite of a Cherry Pie. The smell and taste are robust, yet smooth. The taste lingers on the tongue for a bit, however there is little to no throat grab. A very pleasant smoking experience will lead to calming effects that can last for hours. You may also feel euphoria, creativity, and pain-relieving effects from combusting this beautiful hemp strain.
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.