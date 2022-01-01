About this product
This indoor Cannabigerol (CBG) dominant strain is visually stunning. Covered in white trichomes, the Cinderella has a frosty, dreamy appearance. A indica-hybrid strain which is great for relaxation. If you haven't tried a CBG dominant strain before, you are in for a treat. Providing a clean, airy, semi-sweet earthy taste the Cinderella (CBG) strain has the ability to provide extremely relaxing effects while allowing your mind to focus.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.