This indica-dominant hemp flower is the product of Grape Ape cannabis crossed with an undisclosed hemp strain. The result: a potent smelling, federally legal hemp flower that is sure to please.



The Grape Ape has a green grape-like scent that is easily noticed upon opening the container. It’s a sour-sweet aroma that explodes with gassy undertones when pinched. The medium green buds are covered in dark orange hairs and glistening in trichomes. The flowers are resinous, making for a frosty appearance and sticky fingers after breaking down the buds. The taste is nearly identical to the smell leaving a mouthwatering flavor on the tongue. Expect a medium throat grab before a pleasant semi-sweet exhale. Effects are great for unwinding at the end of the day, Calming & Euphoric.