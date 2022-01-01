This sativa-dominant hybrid strain is perfect for lifting your mood and energy. The buds are many shades of green and contain dark orange hairs. While the color varies from piece to piece, the smell is consistent throughout. The buds put off an earthy/piney smell upon opening the container. Get a little closer and you will notice a mix of skunky and fruity aromas. Pinch the bud to release the “Fuel”! There is a potent Gassy surprise within. The buds break down well, leaving a sticky resinous film on your fingers. The Jet Fuel burns smooth providing a pleasant smoke that has a fresh berry taste on the front end, followed by a strong gas finish. A few hits in and you’ll feel a release from the weight of the world as you head to the moon. Effects are felt immediately with a slight heaviness behind the eyes, but this strain doesn’t bring you down, it takes you up!