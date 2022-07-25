This is hemp? Says most who see this strain for the first time. The heavy trichome content on the Kush Mintz creates a frosty look on these chunky buds. The pieces emit a mild but pleasant kush scent that is slightly doughy with gassy undertones and hints of mint. An aroma that is strikingly similar to that of actual cannabis. Taste is similar to the smell, but better. Take a dry hit on the blunt to reveal a smooth doughy flavor that is like that of Girl Scout Cookies (GSC). Once lit the flavor really expands to reveal gassy undertones and a minty finish. Little to no throat grab and a clean mint-kush taste left on the palate makes this strain a crowd pleaser. Kush Mintz is a social strain providing comforting body effects and thought-provoking cerebral effects.



Primary Terpenes: Ɓ-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, α-Bisabolol



Primary Aromas: Cookie Dough, Kush, Gas, Mint



Smell Profile: A pleasant kush scent that is slightly doughy with gassy undertones and hints of mint. An aroma that is strikingly similar to that of actual cannabis.



Taste Profile: Take a dry hit on the blunt to reveal a smooth doughy flavor that is like that of Girl Scout Cookies (GSC). Once lit the flavor really expands to reveal gassy undertones and a minty finish. Little to no throat grab and a clean mint-kush taste left on the palate makes this strain a crowd pleaser.



Preferred Time of Use: Anytime



Phenotype: Balanced Hybrid



Density: Medium-High



Total CBD – 8.68%



THC (Delta-8) - 19.94%



THC (Delta9) - 0.28%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 30.88%