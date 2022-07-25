About this product
Primary Terpenes: Ɓ-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, α-Bisabolol
Primary Aromas: Cookie Dough, Kush, Gas, Mint
Smell Profile: A pleasant kush scent that is slightly doughy with gassy undertones and hints of mint. An aroma that is strikingly similar to that of actual cannabis.
Taste Profile: Take a dry hit on the blunt to reveal a smooth doughy flavor that is like that of Girl Scout Cookies (GSC). Once lit the flavor really expands to reveal gassy undertones and a minty finish. Little to no throat grab and a clean mint-kush taste left on the palate makes this strain a crowd pleaser.
Preferred Time of Use: Anytime
Phenotype: Balanced Hybrid
Density: Medium-High
Total CBD – 8.68%
THC (Delta-8) - 19.94%
THC (Delta9) - 0.28%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 30.88%