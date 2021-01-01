About this product

Delta8 Infused Lemon Cream Diesel- An adventure into the world of premium CBG strains, providing a feeling of focus, creativity, and is very cerebral. Customers describe a euphoric experience while maintaining a balance of pain relief and motivation. This Cannabigerol (CBG) dominant, strain is unique, to say the least. The flowers are very light green, which gives the look of almost white buds, with streaks of lime green and yellow- these buds can be prepared easily and create an almost white kief when put into a grinder or even broken up by hand. Our customers say this is a wonderful morning coffee replacement. If you need the extra kick and focus but don’t want the afternoon caffeine crash - L.C.D. might be what you’ve been looking for. We caution consuming too much until you're familiar with the effects it has on you personally, especially in the evening. Density: Light-Medium. Primary Terpenes: a-Bisabolol, Trans-Caryophyllene, Guaiol. Primary Aromas: Cinnamon, Hops, Pine, Flower, Orange. Smell Profile: The bud's aroma is like fresh lemons and pine, followed by a gassy, or diesel, smell similar to high cannabis strains. There is a final touch of creamy floral notes on the end. Taste Profile: As the name suggests, the taste is similar to creamy lemon cake with a loud diesel, or gassy finish similar to high THC cannabis strains like OG kush. Preferred Time of Use: Daytime - Morning. Phenotype : Sativa-Dominant Hybrid cross Industrial Hemp. Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 22.56% Total CBG - 19.72% THC (Delta 8) ﻿- 2.07% THC (Delta 9) - 0.078%