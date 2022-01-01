This Sativa-Dominant Hybrid is the ideal Daytime strain. The medium to large sized pieces are of medium density filling up the container completely. The bright green leaves are accented by yellow and orange hairs (terpenes). The flowers are covered with white trichomes giving it a sugar-coated look. The flowers are slightly leafy, but won’t take away from the amazing smell, taste and jar appeal. Providing a mild cerebral effect accompanied with a soothing body relaxation, the Lemon Tree is certain to become your favorite hemp flower strain.