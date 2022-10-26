Get ready to blast off with Black Tie’s Delta8 Infused Moon Blunt + Live Resin! This natural hemp wrap blunt has been lathered in Live Resin-infused Delta8, then rolled in delicious Candyland kief. Boasting an astonishing 34.79% THC Delta8, this blunt is certain to deliver outer-worldly effects. Produced with Hawaiian Haze hemp flower the Moon Blunt expels a sweet taste of tropical fruits with thick undertones of berries and gas attributed to the Grandaddy Purple Live Resin. The flavor is robustly present during the exhale of each hit. Spacey cerebral effects will have your mind wondering somewhere in space while enjoying a very relaxing, and grounding, full-body high.



*Each blunt weighs 2.2-2.6 Grams. Weigh it!



Strain: Delta8 Infused Hawaiian Haze + Grandaddy Purple Live Rosin



Total CBD: 4.05%



THC Delta-8: 34.79%



Total THC Delta-9: <LOQ% (less than .05%)



Total Cannabinoids: 41.74%