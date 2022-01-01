About this product
Is out of this world. It has Beautiful, glowing orange and red hairs tangling through the pine green buds giving them a very appealing visual appearance. These medium sized buds glisten when the light bounces off of the Delta8 crystals and it has a marvelous dank smell that is floral & sweet, with strong hints of Berries. Mothership provides a very calm, mellow, relaxed feeling that is great to unwind after work but won’t give you couch lock, or make you sleepy.
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.