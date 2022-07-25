This light green indoor grown strain is bursting with color and flavor. The scent leaps out of the bag and immediately jumps into the back of your nostrils filling your nose and mind with the pleasures of sweet tropical fruit. The flavor is just as bold as the smell and provides a pallet filling, mouth-watering taste of sweet and sour pineapple and lemon with undertones of OG fuel. A medium throat grab but large effects. The Pineapple provides a nice euphoric feeling in the body with light cerebral effects that may enhance focus and creativity. Reportedly works well for stress and depression relief.



Density: Medium



Primary Terpenes: Terpinolene, Beta-Myrcene, δ-Limonene



Primary Aromas: Sweet and Sour tropical fruit followed by OG Cannabis scent. Smells like a pineapple, but better.



Taste Profile: A pallet filling, mouth-watering taste of sweet and sour pineapple and lemon with undertones of OG fuel. Smooth but Robust flavor that makes for a delicious smoke.



Preferred Time of Use: Daytime - Anytime



Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid



Total CBD - 10.412%



THC Delta -9 - 0.29%



THC Delta-8 - 18.92%%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 31.70%