About this product
Density: Medium
Primary Terpenes: Terpinolene, Beta-Myrcene, δ-Limonene
Primary Aromas: Sweet and Sour tropical fruit followed by OG Cannabis scent. Smells like a pineapple, but better.
Taste Profile: A pallet filling, mouth-watering taste of sweet and sour pineapple and lemon with undertones of OG fuel. Smooth but Robust flavor that makes for a delicious smoke.
Preferred Time of Use: Daytime - Anytime
Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Total CBD - 10.412%
THC Delta -9 - 0.29%
THC Delta-8 - 18.92%%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 31.70%