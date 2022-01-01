The chunky, forest green buds of the Sour D have a shine to them as this strain is heavily coated with Delta8. Some reportedly experience mental stimulation in the form of creativity from this sativa-dominant delta8 infused hemp hybrid. Producing medium to large sized highly dense buds. The Sour Diesel buds have a medium green hue that is accented by lighter green leaves and orange hairs. The flowers are covered with trichomes giving it a frosty look and the smoke is heavy. The taste is rich, and the effects are bold. Be easy with this one!



Density: Medium-High

Primary Aromas: Pine, Stinky Cheese, Gasoline,

Smell Profile: The smell of the delta-8 coating is immediately detected upon opening the container. Pinch the buds to find the true smell of the buds within which begins with a hint of pine followed by a strong whiff of stinky cheese and finishes with nodes of truck stop Gasoline. It's funky in a real good way.

Taste Profile: This one is Gas. The taste is Diesel Fuel with a mild earthy undertone. The throat grab is medium to harsh as the delta8 coating makes for a heavy finish. May want to hit this one slowly.

Time of Day usage: Daytime / Afternoon

Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 42.5%

Total CBD: 13.74%

THC Δ8: 27.54%