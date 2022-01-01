Delta8 Infused Tahoe OG (INDOOR) – This beautiful Indica-dominant hemp strain is nothing short of amazing. The buds are medium sized with medium to hard density. Covered in trichomes and emitting a pungent gassy scent, A classic OG nose. The smell is present as soon as the lid is removed from the jar and gets even better when you pinch the buds. The buds are sticky, fresh, and boasting over 20% CBDa. Providing a pleasant smoke that has a smooth OG taste on the front end, followed by a gassy finish. Effects are felt almost immediately with a slight heaviness behind the eyes and a notable cerebral effect. This strain is recommended to relieve pain, reduce stress, and assist with insomnia.



Density: Medium-Hard & Sticky

Primary Terpenes: Limonene, β-Myrcene, Linalool (1.67% Terpenes)

Primary Aromas: OG, Kush, Gas

Smell Profile: The buds emit a pungent gassy scent, A classic OG nose. The smell is present as soon as the lid is removed from the jar and gets even better when you pinch the buds.

Taste Profile: The Tahoe OG provides a pleasant smoke that has a smooth OG taste on the front end, followed by a gassy finish.

Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon / Evening

Phenotype: Indica-Dominant

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 35.71%

Total CBD: 14.77%

THC (Δ-8): 18.66%

THC (Δ-9): .00%