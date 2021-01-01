About this product

DIAMOND KUSH – The Indica-dominant GreenHouse grown Diamond Kush is light green with bright orange and yellow hairs. The buds are immaculately manicured and have a stunning shelf (jar) appeal. The smell is remarkably similar to actual marijuana. It is skunky, kushy, and exceptionally clean. A strong cannabis-kush scent that is mildly spicy. An aroma that will have you questioning whether this is the real deal or not?.. The smoke is rich and pleasurable. The Diamond Kush exerts a bold kush flavor that is surprisingly light on the throat. Very smooth inhale and exhale with a slight hint of mint on the finish. This strain is a prime example of premium hemp flowers that will raise your standard of quality in hemp henceforth. Primary Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, β -Myrcene, Cis-Nerolidol (1.31% Total Terpenes) Primary Aromas: Skunk, Cannabis, Kush, Mint, flowers Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon/Evening Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 15.40% Total CBD – 12.74% Other Cannabinoids – 2.66% THC (Delta 9) - .12%.

Taste Profile: The Diamond Kush exerts a bold kush flavor that is surprisingly light on the throat. Very smooth inhale and exhale with a slight hint of mint on the finish.