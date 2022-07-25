The Indica-dominant Indoor grown Diamond Kush is light green with bright orange hairs. The buds are immaculately manicured and covered in trichomes making them shine like a diamond. The smell is remarkably similar to actual marijuana. It is skunky, kushy, and exceptionally clean. The smoke is rich and pleasurable. The Diamond Kush exerts a bold kush flavor that is surprisingly light on the throat. Very smooth inhale and exhale with a Kush finish. This strain is a prime example of premium hemp flowers that will raise your standard of quality in hemp henceforth.



Primary Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Ɓ-Limonene, a-Humulene (2.61% Total Terpenes)



Primary Aromas: Skunk, Cannabis, Kush



Smell Profile: The smell is remarkably similar to actual marijuana. It is skunky, kushy, and exceptionally clean. An aroma that cannabis lovers are sure to enjoy.



Taste Profile: The Diamond Kush exerts a bold kush flavor that is surprisingly light on the throat. Very smooth inhale and exhale with a clean kush finish.



Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon/Evening



Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 26.66%



Total CBD – 21.7%



Other Cannabinoids – 4.96%



THC (Delta 9) - .12%