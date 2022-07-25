About this product
Primary Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Ɓ-Limonene, a-Humulene (2.61% Total Terpenes)
Primary Aromas: Skunk, Cannabis, Kush
Smell Profile: The smell is remarkably similar to actual marijuana. It is skunky, kushy, and exceptionally clean. An aroma that cannabis lovers are sure to enjoy.
Taste Profile: The Diamond Kush exerts a bold kush flavor that is surprisingly light on the throat. Very smooth inhale and exhale with a clean kush finish.
Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon/Evening
Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 26.66%
Total CBD – 21.7%
Other Cannabinoids – 4.96%
THC (Delta 9) - .12%