As expected, the Duct Tape is absolutely covered in trichomes and is very sticky! These nugs display a beautiful patchwork filled with light and dark shades of green coated with layers of tannish trichomes. Open the bag to reveal pungent earthy aromas with hints of sweet diesel inherited from its parent strains, Gorilla Glue #4 and Dosi-Do. As you break the Duct Tape down, the earthy aroma of intensifies, revealing hidden peppery notes. Be prepared to have sticky fingers that may make rolling a challenge. These buds hold a nice moisture content that offers a smoot smoke that is easy to enjoy. Dry hit the joint to experience layered flavors of sweet and earthy diesel fuel that begins to linger on the cheeks once lit. Users have reported the Duct Tape to offer relaxing yet focused effects. This strain is great for new users and Connosseur's alike.

Primary Aromas: Diesel Fuel, Peppery Earth

Smell Profile: Open the bag to reveal pungent earthy aromas with hints of sweet diesel inherited from its parent strains, Gorilla Glue #4 and Dosi-Do. As you break the Duct Tape down, the earthy aroma of intensifies, revealing hidden peppery notes.

Taste Profile: Dry hit the joint to experience layered flavors of sweet and earthy diesel fuel that begins to linger on the cheeks once lit.

Preferred Time of Use: All Day

Phenotype: Balanced Hybrid 50/50

Density: Medium

THCa - 20.85%

CBGa - 1.41%

THC (Delta9) - 0.2%

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 22.71%

Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.
