About this product
This Full-Spectrum Crumble is pliable & melty. With a bit of a Bubble Hash-like consistency, the items is easy to handle. When heat is applied, the item bubbles and melts away almost completely. Most commonly used atop flowers, but can also be used a la carte.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.