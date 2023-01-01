This Indica Dominant Hybrid is the result of crossing two legendary strains: Cherry Pie and Tangie. Forbidden Fruit is visually stunning sporting an exotic purple look; dense, chunky buds that are dark purple, complimented by long protruding orange hairs spread throughout. The wine-colored pieces emit a sweet and fruity aroma that leaps from the bag and is certain to make your mouth water. As you begin to break the buds down, delicious, sweet scents of Kiwi, Mangoes and Pineapple fill the air. The flavor of Forbidden Fruit is more tantalizing than its aroma, filling your palate with fruity candy flavors. Its high is known to be potent, but also balanced, providing both an uplifting and relaxing experience.



Preferred Time of Use: All Day



Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Density: Medium - Hard



THC-A - 19.90%



CBGa - 0.843%



THC (Delta9) - 0.203%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 20.90%

