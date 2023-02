The exotic look of the Fruity Loops displays multiple colors like a bowl of cereal. These nugs are covered in milky white trichomes. Upon opening the bag, one can expect a dry cereal like scent with hints of gas. The complex aroma is accented by a semi-sweet floral undertone. Take a hit to reveal a layered flavor of spicey dough followed by floral accents and undertones of berries. This strain provides a light cerebral buzz that users describe to be spacey, euphoric and mind calming.



Primary Aromas: Cereal, Gas, Berries



Smell Profile: Upon opening the bag, one can expect a dry cereal like scent with hints of gas. The complex aroma is accented by a semi-sweet floral undertone.



Taste Profile: Take a hit to reveal a layered flavor of spicey dough followed by floral accents and undertones of berries.



Preferred Time of Use: All Day



Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Density: Medium



THCa - 17.00%



THC (Delta9) - 0.15%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 17.60%



Harvested: November 2022

