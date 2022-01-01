This organic tincture is a subtle way to add CBG to your regular routine. Containing 1050mg of CBG, 40mg of CBD & 60mg of CBC , this tincture is THC-Free. Unlike other CBG tinctures, we add nothing other than CBG dominant hemp extract and 100% Organic MCT Oil. Black Tie's CBG tincture was made with the purest ingredients derived from our organic hemp flowers, resulting in a superior product.



Mass Producing "2019's Best Hemp Flower" - Lemon Cream Diesel (CBG), has provided us with a bulk amount of the richest CBG flower in the nation to derive our CBG extracts from. The CBG tincture is available in 1100mg currently. More strengths and flavors coming soon!