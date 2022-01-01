About this product
This organic tincture is a subtle way to add CBG to your regular routine. Containing 1050mg of CBG, 40mg of CBD & 60mg of CBC , this tincture is THC-Free. Unlike other CBG tinctures, we add nothing other than CBG dominant hemp extract and 100% Organic MCT Oil. Black Tie's CBG tincture was made with the purest ingredients derived from our organic hemp flowers, resulting in a superior product.
Mass Producing "2019's Best Hemp Flower" - Lemon Cream Diesel (CBG), has provided us with a bulk amount of the richest CBG flower in the nation to derive our CBG extracts from. The CBG tincture is available in 1100mg currently. More strengths and flavors coming soon!
Mass Producing "2019's Best Hemp Flower" - Lemon Cream Diesel (CBG), has provided us with a bulk amount of the richest CBG flower in the nation to derive our CBG extracts from. The CBG tincture is available in 1100mg currently. More strengths and flavors coming soon!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.