About this product
Containing 500mg of each; CBD, CBG, and THC Delta-8, this Full-Spectrum Tincture truly has the capability of delivering the entourage effect. You will certainly notice the difference in effects between this 1500mg and other tinctures on the market.
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.