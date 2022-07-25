About this product
Mass Producing "2019's Best Hemp Flower" - Lemon Cream Diesel (CBG), has provided us with a bulk amount of the richest CBG flower in the nation to derive our CBG extracts from.
Ingredients: Organic Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT) oil (coconut based) , CBG Hemp Extract, CBD Hemp Extract
Servings: 60 x .5ml servings in a 1oz (30ml) bottle
Amount Per Serving: 8.13mg CBD , 8.415mg CBG , 16.145mg Total Cannabinoids
Amount Per Container: 1,037.5mg of TOTAL CANNABINOIDS consisting of 511mg CBD, 508mg CBG, and 12.5mg CBC
Recommended Use: Take one to two servings morning or night as needed. Wait 15 minutes after first intake for effects to begin. if you desire increased effects, take another. Moderation advised.