CBD+CBG TINCTURE - This organic CBD/CBG tincture is a great way to add both CBD and CBG to your regular routine. A recipe containing 50% CBD and 50% CBG, provides users with a balanced dosage of 8.13mg CBD and 8.41mg CBG per serving. This is guaranteed to be one of the best "500mg" tinctures you've ever tried. The CBD content alone is 511mg, add 508mg CBG and a small amount of CBC for a true total of 1,037.5mg of Total Cannabinoids per Container.



Mass Producing "2019's Best Hemp Flower" - Lemon Cream Diesel (CBG), has provided us with a bulk amount of the richest CBG flower in the nation to derive our CBG extracts from.



Ingredients: Organic Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT) oil (coconut based) , CBG Hemp Extract, CBD Hemp Extract



Servings: 60 x .5ml servings in a 1oz (30ml) bottle



Amount Per Serving: 8.13mg CBD , 8.415mg CBG , 16.145mg Total Cannabinoids



Amount Per Container: 1,037.5mg of TOTAL CANNABINOIDS consisting of 511mg CBD, 508mg CBG, and 12.5mg CBC



Recommended Use: Take one to two servings morning or night as needed. Wait 15 minutes after first intake for effects to begin. if you desire increased effects, take another. Moderation advised.