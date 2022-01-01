About this product
This Cotton Candy flavored, organic tincture is deliciously sweet and very strong. Containing 5000mg of CBD and .22 mg/g THC Delta-9, this tincture is sure to help you find relief. Unlike other CBD tinctures, we add nothing other than CBD dominant hemp extract and 100% Organic MCT Oil. Black Tie's CBD tincture is flavored with 100% Organic, food-grade terpenes. You can rest assured knowing this product was made with the purest ingredients derived from our organic hemp flowers, resulting in a superior product.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.