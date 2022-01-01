This Cotton Candy flavored, organic tincture is deliciously sweet and very strong. Containing 5000mg of CBD and .22 mg/g THC Delta-9, this tincture is sure to help you find relief. Unlike other CBD tinctures, we add nothing other than CBD dominant hemp extract and 100% Organic MCT Oil. Black Tie's CBD tincture is flavored with 100% Organic, food-grade terpenes. You can rest assured knowing this product was made with the purest ingredients derived from our organic hemp flowers, resulting in a superior product.



