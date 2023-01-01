We know Gary Payton infamously played for the Super Sonics, however the look of these pieces would have one believe Gary is now playing for the Phoenix Suns, adorning a notable amount of purple and orange. Gary Payton offers a patchwork of tan and mint green overtaken by frosty lavender purple hues with burnt orange hairs. A beautiful bouquet of swollen, crystal-covered calyxes give these buds a unique appearance. When first exposed, Gary emits a pungent spicy, kush-like aroma with a light nutty undertone complimented by hidden hints of berry that's revealed as you break the buds down. Unlike the the aroma, the taste gives an almond-like flavor that provides your palate with earthy hints of nuts and a mild spicy finish. Users report a euphoric cerebral buzz with creative thoughts on the mind. This strain is recommended for morning or all day use.



Primary Aromas: Kush, Almonds, Spice



Smell Profile: When first exposed, Gary emits a pungent spicy, kush-like aroma with a light nutty undertone complimented by hidden hints of berry that's revealed as you break the buds down.



Taste Profile: Unlike the the aroma, the taste gives an almond-like flavor that provides your palate with earthy hints of nuts and a mild spicy finish.



Preferred Time of Use: Morning / All-Day



Phenotype: Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)



Density: Medium - High



THCa - 25.90%



THC (Delta9) - 0.257%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 27.2%

