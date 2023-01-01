About this product
We know Gary Payton infamously played for the Super Sonics, however the look of these pieces would have one believe Gary is now playing for the Phoenix Suns, adorning a notable amount of purple and orange. Gary Payton offers a patchwork of tan and mint green overtaken by frosty lavender purple hues with burnt orange hairs. A beautiful bouquet of swollen, crystal-covered calyxes give these buds a unique appearance. When first exposed, Gary emits a pungent spicy, kush-like aroma with a light nutty undertone complimented by hidden hints of berry that's revealed as you break the buds down. Unlike the the aroma, the taste gives an almond-like flavor that provides your palate with earthy hints of nuts and a mild spicy finish. Users report a euphoric cerebral buzz with creative thoughts on the mind. This strain is recommended for morning or all day use.
Primary Aromas: Kush, Almonds, Spice
Smell Profile: When first exposed, Gary emits a pungent spicy, kush-like aroma with a light nutty undertone complimented by hidden hints of berry that's revealed as you break the buds down.
Taste Profile: Unlike the the aroma, the taste gives an almond-like flavor that provides your palate with earthy hints of nuts and a mild spicy finish.
Preferred Time of Use: Morning / All-Day
Phenotype: Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Density: Medium - High
THCa - 25.90%
THC (Delta9) - 0.257%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 27.2%
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.